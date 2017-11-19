Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight New Concept Art Images From Josh Nizzi?s Website


And this weekend we bring you a very nice set of*Transformers: The Last Knight New Concept Art Images courtesy of artist Josh Nizzi who uploaded them on his website. Josh Nizzi is one of those artists involved in the creative process of The Last Knight and many fans should remember his name from our usual round up of concept art images. This time Josh Nizzi updated his website*with several new images we haven’t seen before and high quality versions of the ones we had previously reported here. These new concept art reveal some great details and preliminary ideas for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight New Concept Art Images From Josh Nizzi’s Website appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



