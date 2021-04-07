|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: August 2021
Screen Rant provides an early look at several incoming IDW titles scheduled to earn spots on your August pull lists, including: Transformers King Grimlock issue #1, Transformers Shattered Glass
#1, Transformers #34 and Beast Wars #7. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
