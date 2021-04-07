Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: August 2021


Screen Rant provides an early look at several incoming IDW titles scheduled to earn spots on your August pull lists, including: Transformers King Grimlock issue #1, Transformers Shattered Glass #1, Transformers #34 and Beast Wars #7. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: August 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



