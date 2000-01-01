Zenith27 Woodward's G1 lurker Join Date: Jan 2016 Location: Surrey Posts: 274

Micromaster multipack issue Anyone else buy this?



My Overair (red jet) has his black peg installed backwards so he can't transform into a jet properly.



I'm not sure if this is visible from outside the box but since he's in jet mode you might be able to tell if he's messed up since the nose can't sit flush with the reset of the fuselage.



It's held together with a pin so I'm planning the ol' hot water, hammer and nail trick to get the pin out. Wish me luck.

