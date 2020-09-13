|
The Last Knight Hot Rod & Dark Of The Moon Megatron Concept Art By Josh Nizzi
Artist Josh Nizzi has been really active this year sharing several Transformers live-action movies concept art via his Instagram account
This week he surprised us with art not only from The Last Knight but from Dark Of The Moon. The Last Knight Bumblebee's Sidekick
Early idea of the character that would later become Hot Rod. Some comments from Mr. Nizzi about him: "They wanted him to be a lime green Lamborghini at first which was odd coloring being so close to Crosshairs – but then switched to carbon fiber. He was described as a faithful, scrappy war buddy."
