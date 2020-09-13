|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 2
Let’s see what’s happening on shelves around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members! This week some Earthrise figures are found in Mexico, and Russian fans find new Cyberverse and Earthrise figures with some better-las¡te-than-never Siege toys. Earthrise Cybertron Villains Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In Mexico*
*2005 Board member Gabref spotted Earthrise Pounce & Wingspan 2-pack at*Liverpool Polanco. Cyberverse Battle Call Wave 1 Trooper Class, Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe And Siege Wave 5 Micro Master In Russia
*2005 Board member and Russian resident Sovietbot lets us know that the new Cyberverse Battle Call Meteorfire and Earthrise Ironworks were spotted » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 2
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca