Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,354
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 2


Let’s see what’s happening on shelves around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members! This week some Earthrise figures are found in Mexico, and Russian fans find new Cyberverse and Earthrise figures with some better-las¡te-than-never Siege toys. Earthrise Cybertron Villains Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In Mexico* *2005 Board member Gabref spotted Earthrise Pounce &#38; Wingspan 2-pack at*Liverpool Polanco. Cyberverse Battle Call Wave 1 Trooper Class, Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe And Siege Wave 5 Micro Master In Russia *2005 Board member and Russian resident Sovietbot lets us know that the new Cyberverse Battle Call Meteorfire and Earthrise Ironworks were spotted &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations - Deluxe RATCHET and IRONHIDE - Loose
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Soundwave MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Blackarachnia MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Snarl MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Autobot Ratchet MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Waspinator MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Animated Deluxe Action Figure Optimus Prime MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.