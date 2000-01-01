|
Couple goodies for trade.
Have a couple items to liquidate, all are mint and have boxes. Will add figures later on as I figure what I want to sell:
Hot toys optimus prime: complete with box in fantastic condition.
Masterpiece movie optimus prime:complete and only transformed once.
Titans return devastator:mint with box and instructions. No pics yet
I am looking to trade for third party dinobots. Already have guttur but wouldn't mind grassor. Let me know what you have. This is trade only.
