Couple goodies for trade.

Have a couple items to liquidate, all are mint and have boxes. Will add figures later on as I figure what I want to sell:



Hot toys optimus prime: complete with box in fantastic condition.



Masterpiece movie optimus prime:complete and only transformed once.



Titans return devastator:mint with box and instructions. No pics yet



I am looking to trade for third party dinobots. Already have guttur but wouldn't mind grassor. Let me know what you have. This is trade only.

Attached Thumbnails



