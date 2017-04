Transformers G1: ?War Of The Dinobots? Extended And Delete Scene Audio

Once again our friends at TF@TM are sharing another rare score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow. Today we get it from G1 Episode 10: "War Of The Dinobots" extended and deletes scene audio. You can check the full transcript of the episode here *and you can listen to the audio after the jump.