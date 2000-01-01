Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:28 PM   #1
Dagger
DJD
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: St Catharines, Ontario
Posts: 71
Dagger's Sale Thread
Hey Guys,

Here's a list of what I've got to sell. All items are unboxed and complete, unless otherwise noted. If you are interested in anything give me a shout and I can take pictures for you. I am open to reasonable offers.

Shipping paid for by the buyer- I have access to pretty good rates with UPS and can quote prior to purchase.

A few things I would prefer to sell as sets- FOC Bruticus, FOC Ruination.

ANIMATED

Blur
Bumblebee (missing booster)
Jazz
Lockdown
Oilslick
Prowl
Ratchet
Rodimus
Sentenel Prime
Bulkhead/Missing Missile
Megatron
Jetfire/Jetstorm
Lugnut
Optimus Prime (loose waist)
Shockwave
Skywarp
Starscream
Wreck Gar

Bumblebee Movie

Buzzsaw (Gold)
Frenzy
Howlback

Classics

Cliffjumper
Mirage
Optimus Prime

Combiner Wars

Hound
Ironhide
Mirage
Prowl
Smokescreen
Sunstreaker
Trailbreaker
Wheeljack
Wreck Gar
Groove
Windcharger
Cyclonus
Inferno
Optimus Prime
Powecore Optimus Prime
Skylinx
Starscream

Energon

Downshft
Towline
Arcee
Scorponok


Fall Of Cybertron

Blast Off
Brawl
Impactor
Onslaught
Roadbuster
Shockwave
Swindle
Topspin
Twintwist
Ultra Magnus
Vortex
Whirl
Soundwave


Hunt for The Decepticons

Tomahawk (one missile missing)

Prime

Arcee
Knockout (Missing Weapon)
Ultra Magnus

Reveal The Sheild

Windcrarger
Grapple

WFC: Seige

Chromia
Holo Mirage
Impactor
Ultra Magnus
Optimus Prime
Starscream


Titans Return

Arcee
Arcee (Sealed in Box)
Blur
Hot Rod
Kup
Scourge
Blaster
Soundwave
Buzzsaw (Yellow)
Ravage
Rumble
Stripes
Predaking (missing cannon piece)
Predaking (New In Box)
Apeface
Brawn
Clobber
Crashbash
Fangry
Loudmouth
Nightbeat
Overboard
Ptero
Repugnus (Alternate Head)
Rodimus Prime
Sawback
Scorponok
Shuffler
Skytread
Terri-bull
Thunderwing
Ultra Magnus
Laser Prime
Megatron
Optimus Prime
Magnus Prime

Universe

Bluestreak
Hound
Ironhide
Prowl
Ratchet
Red Alert
Sideswipe
Smokescreen (broken missile)
Springer
Sunstreaker
Tankor
Warpath
WheelJack
Windblade
Beachcomber
Tailgate
Wheelie
Brawn
Blitzwing
Grapple
Inferno
Double Dealer
