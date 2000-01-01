Today, 12:28 PM #1 Dagger DJD Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: St Catharines, Ontario Posts: 71 Dagger's Sale Thread Hey Guys,



Here's a list of what I've got to sell. All items are unboxed and complete, unless otherwise noted. If you are interested in anything give me a shout and I can take pictures for you. I am open to reasonable offers.



Shipping paid for by the buyer- I have access to pretty good rates with UPS and can quote prior to purchase.



A few things I would prefer to sell as sets- FOC Bruticus, FOC Ruination.



ANIMATED



Blur

Bumblebee (missing booster)

Jazz

Lockdown

Oilslick

Prowl

Ratchet

Rodimus

Sentenel Prime

Bulkhead/Missing Missile

Megatron

Jetfire/Jetstorm

Lugnut

Optimus Prime (loose waist)

Shockwave

Skywarp

Starscream

Wreck Gar



Bumblebee Movie



Buzzsaw (Gold)

Frenzy

Howlback



Classics



Cliffjumper

Mirage

Optimus Prime



Combiner Wars



Hound

Ironhide

Mirage

Prowl

Smokescreen

Sunstreaker

Trailbreaker

Wheeljack

Wreck Gar

Groove

Windcharger

Cyclonus

Inferno

Optimus Prime

Powecore Optimus Prime

Skylinx

Starscream



Energon



Downshft

Towline

Arcee

Scorponok





Fall Of Cybertron



Blast Off

Brawl

Impactor

Onslaught

Roadbuster

Shockwave

Swindle

Topspin

Twintwist

Ultra Magnus

Vortex

Whirl

Soundwave





Hunt for The Decepticons



Tomahawk (one missile missing)



Prime



Arcee

Knockout (Missing Weapon)

Ultra Magnus



Reveal The Sheild



Windcrarger

Grapple



WFC: Seige



Chromia

Holo Mirage

Impactor

Ultra Magnus

Optimus Prime

Starscream





Titans Return



Arcee

Arcee (Sealed in Box)

Blur

Hot Rod

Kup

Scourge

Blaster

Soundwave

Buzzsaw (Yellow)

Ravage

Rumble

Stripes

Predaking (missing cannon piece)

Predaking (New In Box)

Apeface

Brawn

Clobber

Crashbash

Fangry

Loudmouth

Nightbeat

Overboard

Ptero

Repugnus (Alternate Head)

Rodimus Prime

Sawback

Scorponok

Shuffler

Skytread

Terri-bull

Thunderwing

Ultra Magnus

Laser Prime

Megatron

Optimus Prime

Magnus Prime



Universe



Bluestreak

Hound

Ironhide

Prowl

Ratchet

Red Alert

Sideswipe

Smokescreen (broken missile)

Springer

Sunstreaker

Tankor

Warpath

WheelJack

Windblade

Beachcomber

Tailgate

Wheelie

Brawn

Blitzwing

Grapple

Inferno

Double Dealer

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify:album:74Bq9yGO8wdM4O5JNNsDYn" width="300" height="80" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"></iframe> __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

