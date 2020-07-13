|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 16 Available on YouTube
The End of the Universe arc extends to its third chapter, the 16th episode of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures. Windblade wakes Iaconus only to discover that the Quintessons have summoned their own Titan. As the Titan battle rages on, Bumblebee and Wheeljack search for a way to free the trapped Cybertronians. Play previous installments, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3
<a href="https://youtu.be/mgRttiCMUXw">Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron » Continue Reading.
