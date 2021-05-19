|
Transformers Generations Selects Artfire Revealed
Thanks to In Demand Toys, we can share for you our first images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire.* Artfire is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This released is inpired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
