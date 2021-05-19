Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,542

Transformers Generations Selects Artfire Revealed



Thanks to In Demand Toys, we can share for you our first images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire.* Artfire is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This released is inpired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!



