Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page TFCON 2010 exclusive night-bird
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:59 PM   #1
bedtime
Nexus Maximus
bedtime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: toronto
Posts: 2,520
TFCON 2010 exclusive night-bird
MIB, box is also in great shape. $75 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20181119_185723.jpg Views: 3 Size: 99.8 KB ID: 42057  
__________________
DUDE, YOU'RE MESSING UP MY CHI

i'm @bedtime_ on twitter.
bedtime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED MINT
Transformers
Transformer Original G1 Jetfire 1985
Transformers
Transformers 2010 Costco EXCLUSIVE Metallic BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE NIB WORKS
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers huge lot
Transformers
Transformers Generation 1 NOT REISSUE Takara 1984 Optimus Prime With Box
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers 20th Anniversary G1 Masterpiece Optimus Prime - No Box
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Causality Crossfire CA-11 Down Force
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.