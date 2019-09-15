|
Official Exiled Sing Along Video By Spurs
The official*Transformers YouTube account
The official Transformers YouTube account has uploaded a new Official Exiled Sing Along Video for all fans. The video features several clips from the classic G1 cartoon to go with the song Exiled by Spurs from the Transformers Roll Out album released while back in 2016.
,*Roll Out Sing Along Video By Mount Holly
,*Gigantik Sing Along Video By Crash Kings
,*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/10/12/official-into-the-fire-sing-along-video-by-elle-rae-398313">Into The Fire Sing » Continue Reading.
