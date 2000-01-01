PrimeCron Canadian Slag Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Toronto, Ontario Posts: 3,639

Grimchinchila He bought Unrustable Bastards Bundle of me. These were a few back and forth messages prior to coming to a price agreement. Communication was good throughout the transaction. Thank you for the transaction and enjoy the set!!

EYE FOR AN EYE!!!



Feedback link...

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458

__________________