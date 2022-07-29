Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers writer Ron Friedman to attend TFcon Chicago 2022


TFcon is very pleased to welcome The Transformers: The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman to TFcon Chicago 2022. In addition to writing Transformers Generation 1, he scripted the mini-series for G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Ron will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Largest Transformers Fan-Run Transformers Convention. Ron Friedman is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.com/

The post Transformers writer Ron Friedman to attend TFcon Chicago 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



