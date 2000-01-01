Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:24 PM
dingd0ng
Takara POTP Predaking PP-31 preorder
Hobbylink Japan has Takara POTP Predaking up for preorder at a whopping $195USD. A bit too much for my taste, i will just wait for Hasbro.

If anyone interested, here is the link:

https://hlj.com/product/tkt11517
