Today, 01:10 AM
Super_Megatron
5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3 ? Transformers Cyberverse Miniatures


Via*Amazon we have images and information of two new*Transformers Cyberverse Miniatures which will be part of the new*5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3. For those who do not know, Toy Mini Brands is a line of blind-bagged toys by Zuru where the capsules contain miniaturized versions of popular toy lines. This wave will include a Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus Prime &#038; Sky Turbine and*Megatron &#038; Chopper Cut miniatures (non-transformable or articulated due to the tiny size). They come randomly packaged in a 5-pack blind capsule and they part of a collection of almost 100 miniatures. According to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3 – Transformers Cyberverse Miniatures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




