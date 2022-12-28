Via*Amazon
we have images and information of two new*Transformers Cyberverse Miniatures which will be part of the new*5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3. For those who do not know, Toy Mini Brands is a line of blind-bagged toys by Zuru where the capsules contain miniaturized versions of popular toy lines. This wave will include a Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus Prime & Sky Turbine and*Megatron & Chopper Cut miniatures (non-transformable or articulated due to the tiny size). They come randomly packaged in a 5-pack blind capsule and they part of a collection of almost 100 miniatures. According to the » Continue Reading.
The post 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3 – Transformers Cyberverse Miniatures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...