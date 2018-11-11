Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:53 PM   #1
Starscream73
Generation 1
Starscream73's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 23
Dx9 carry and terror, titanium menasor and rodimus for sale
Both carry and terror are complete without boxes and have repro labels applied.
Titanium menasor and rodimus have guns only.
300.00 USD shipped to Canada
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20181111_095548.jpg Views: 1 Size: 86.7 KB ID: 41990   Click image for larger version Name: 20181111_095627.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 41991   Click image for larger version Name: 20181111_095614.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.4 KB ID: 41992   Click image for larger version Name: 20181111_095557.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.8 KB ID: 41993   Click image for larger version Name: 20181111_100013.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 41994  

Click image for larger version Name: Screenshot_20181111-133502_Gallery.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.8 KB ID: 41995  
