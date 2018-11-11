|
IDW Star Trek Vs Transformers #3 Cover A By Philip Murphy
Courtesy of StarTrek.com
IDW Star Trek Vs Transformers #3 Cover A By Philip Murphy. Philip Murphy, who also draws this issue, bring us a great cover featuring the Star Trek crew against Soundwave and his cassettes. Star Trek Vs Transformers #3 The Klingons and Decepticons are laying siege to a remote Federation dilithium mine, and the only thing holding them back is the shaky alliance of Captain Kirk and Optimus Prime. But what dark secret is buried beneath the ground
and can this uneasy partnership withstand the revelations? Find out on November 28,
