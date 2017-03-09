Previously revealed last July at STGCC, Mastermind Creations has revealed the final colored prototype images of their next release in the Ocular Max series, Kojin with Nightbeam. This is Ocular Max’s version of Artfire which features new head wings from their Backdraft release. Nightbeam is an homage to Nightstick,* and is a completely new tooling with tons of articulation for optimum poseability. This figure will be crowd-funded through their website
and if the goal is met, will be released a month afterwards. You can check out all the new images after the jump.
The post Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-08 Kojin with Nightbeam Colored Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...