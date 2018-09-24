Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,120

A Brand New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Website Now Live



A brand new Transformers: Bumblebee movie website titled ‘Who is Bumblebee?‘ is now live. At the moment, there’s nothing much you can do other than to look around Charlie Watson’s garage with Bumblebee’s yellow VW Bug in it. You can also watch a couple of clips from the movie, but nothing we haven’t seen before via trailers. What’s interesting is the background music of the site. If previous movie websites are of any indication, then this music just may be a sample from the Bumblebee movie score by Dario Marianelli. The music does seems to changing randomly when we visit



