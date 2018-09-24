|
Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer Breakdown With Director Travis Knight
Director*Travis Knight is breaking the silence to let us in on the scoop following two successful trailer releases with largely positive reactions across the globe. Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 are full of nice little surprises and many blink-and-you-miss-it moments. As the director explains, we not only saw G1 inspired Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage and Starscream, we will also get to see characters such as Wheeljack on the big screen as well. This Autobot engineer made his Live Action debut with Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. However, director Michael Bay opted to keep his temp name (given to avoid » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer Breakdown With Director Travis Knight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.