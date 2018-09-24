Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,120

Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer Breakdown With Director Travis Knight



Director*Travis Knight is breaking the silence to let us in on the scoop following two successful trailer releases with largely positive reactions across the globe. Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 are full of nice little surprises and many blink-and-you-miss-it moments. As the director explains, we not only saw G1 inspired Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage and Starscream, we will also get to see characters such as Wheeljack on the big screen as well. This Autobot engineer made his Live Action debut with Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. However, director Michael Bay opted to keep his temp name (given to avoid



The post







More... Director*Travis Knight is breaking the silence to let us in on the scoop following two successful trailer releases with largely positive reactions across the globe. Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 are full of nice little surprises and many blink-and-you-miss-it moments. As the director explains, we not only saw G1 inspired Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage and Starscream, we will also get to see characters such as Wheeljack on the big screen as well. This Autobot engineer made his Live Action debut with Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. However, director Michael Bay opted to keep his temp name (given to avoid » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer Breakdown With Director Travis Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.