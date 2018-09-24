|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Cogman Listed?
A new Amazon listing for Australia seems to be revealing a new Studio Series figure for Cogman of Transformers: The Last Knight. The only information we have right now is the model number which is E4700. Also listed is the previously discovered Studio Series ROTF Hightower
and a new Generations Siege figure titled Flywheels
. You can check out the link at Amazon Australia
.
