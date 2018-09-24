Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,120

Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe Wave 3 Found in Canada



Good news for Canadian fans! Via friend site Cybertron.ca, we can confirm that*Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe Wave 3 has been found in Canada. Cybetron.ca member*Matrix_Holder*found Deluxe Bumblebee (VW Beetle), Shadow Raider (remold and repaint of Studio Series Lockdown)*and Autobot Ratchet (Dark Of The Moon deco) at a Walmart in the Toronto area. We are glad new toys are hitting Canadian shelves! Happy hunting!



The post







More... Good news for Canadian fans! Via friend site Cybertron.ca, we can confirm that*Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe Wave 3 has been found in Canada. Cybetron.ca member*Matrix_Holder*found Deluxe Bumblebee (VW Beetle), Shadow Raider (remold and repaint of Studio Series Lockdown)*and Autobot Ratchet (Dark Of The Moon deco) at a Walmart in the Toronto area. We are glad new toys are hitting Canadian shelves! Happy hunting!The post Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe Wave 3 Found in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.