IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for August 2019
Courtesy of*Previews World
*and*bleedingcool.com
*we have the IDW releases for August 2019. August brings us issue #11 of the new Transformers comics, the third issue of the Transformers/Ghostbusters crossover and one nice surprise. IDW is releasing an all-new prequel to the original 1984 Transformers #1, celebrating 35 years of Transformers. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post after the jump. Then, you can sound off on the 2005 Boards! Transformers 84 #0Cover A: Guido Guidi Simon Furman (w) Guido Guidi (a & c) An all-new prequel to the original 1984 » Continue Reading.
