Transformers voice actor Paul Eiding to attend TFcon Toronto 2023 Paul Eiding the voices of Perceptor and Quintesson in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2023. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise.



Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.



