Old Yesterday, 11:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,664
TFcon Toronto 2023 T-Shirt Revealed
The TFcon Toronto 2023 T-Shirt has been revealed!

We recommend you preorder yours now, as there will be limited sizes available at the convention.

Order your convention tickets and shirt for #TFconToronto 2023 at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

TFcon Toronto 2023 will be July 14-16.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TFcon Toronto 2023 T-shirt.jpg Views: 0 Size: 8.1 KB ID: 53604  
Tags
tfcon toronto

