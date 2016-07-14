Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,664

Transformers Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Toronto 2023 Aaron Archer to TFcon Toronto 2023 July 14-16.



Aaron Archer is a veteran toy designer, artist, and world builder. For 20 years at Kenner/Hasbro, Aaron created toys for Batman, GI Joe, Star Wars Episode One, Aliens Resurrection and many more. For 13 years Aaron was Hasbro?s creative lead on the Transformers franchise across all media. Aaron helped create the Unicron trilogy, Alternators, Transformers Classics, and Masterpiece product lines; and worked with Michael Bay?s art department on the first 3 feature films. He appeared as an expert contributor on the Netflix series ?The Toys That Made Us?. Listen to Aaron share his inside stories on the YouTube podcast ?The Toy Armada with Aaron Archer?



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca

