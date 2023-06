Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,664

Transformers voice actor Frank Todaro to attend TFcon Toronto 2023 Frank Todaro the voice of Laserbeak, Rattrap, Ravage, Refraktor, Sparkless Bot, and Starscream in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2023. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans.



Frank will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca

