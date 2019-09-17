Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,440

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 570 Now Online





Vangelus was in Germany! With timely supplementals to work on! And now hes back, so re-live the summers end as Aaron and TJ join him to look at Unicrons progress and Fan Expos reveals. You can download and comment on it here:* Vangelus was in Germany! With timely supplementals to work on! And now hes back, so re-live the summers end as Aaron and TJ join him to look at Unicrons progress and Fan Expos reveals. You can download and comment on it here:* WTF@TFW – Episode 570 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:*





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.