New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For July 2023: Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts


Takara Tomy*Mall*have just updated their*pre-orders for July 2023. This time we just have listings for the next three Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts figures for the Japanese market. We also have some new stock images of each toy. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration for Studio Series than Hasbro. Studio Series SS-105 Rise Of The Beasts Core Terrorcon Freezer SS-106 Rise Of The Beasts Core Arcee SS-107 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Airazor Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images including Freezer’s different weapon modes and let us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For July 2023: Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



