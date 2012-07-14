Super7 Founder Brian Flynn updates our coverage
of the long-awaited
Super Shogun Optimus Prime figure: First test shots are here…..!! Panthro
ultimate figure for scale…. Preorders are still available at our site sponsors, so get in on the action before this Prime rolls out of your collection’s reach! Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three & Up, Entertainment Earth
, Dorkside Toys A design is inspired by the 1970s Shogun Warriors toy line. Stands 24-inches tall. Super
Shogun TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime*has G1-era accurate paint job and » Continue Reading.
