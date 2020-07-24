Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Threezero Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series: War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime


PREVIEWSworld announced the upcoming arrival of War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime to the Threezero line of 10″ collectible figures, which includes WFC counterparts Megatron and Optimus Prime, limited to a 1,000 piece run with an SRP of $179.00 and due in shops July 28th. Check out the full product details and pictures after the jump! From Threezero. Hasbro and Threezero are thrilled to introduce the evil leader Nemesis Prime in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! Using the Optimus Prime sculpt from the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy, this figure is available exclusively for PREVIEWS in North America! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series: War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



