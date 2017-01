Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 15,447

Kre-O Ultimate S.F.H.A. Optimus Prime: resurrection



Older thread showing truck mode and some of the features:



6 years later, I'm still making upgrades to that thing.



First, a completely new hitch plate. Smaller, it now turns into a long riffle for Optimus and into a different shorter gun for Super Optimus. Less bulky, both weapons look more like actual weapons now.











The project that would never die!Older thread showing truck mode and some of the features: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...timate+optimus 6 years later, I'm still making upgrades to that thing.First, a completely new hitch plate. Smaller, it now turns into a long riffle for Optimus and into a different shorter gun for Super Optimus. Less bulky, both weapons look more like actual weapons now. Last edited by Pascal; Today at 02:01 AM .