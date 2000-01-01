Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:38 AM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,644
U.S eBay
I found a Toyworld Hegemon for 99$ + 15.50$ shipping, which brings it to 115.50$. So now the 115.50$ is it USD or CAN? I've never bought from US members, when buying from the States, through eBay, do they go to Customs?
Such heroic nonsense!

Today, 02:02 AM   #2
Ozrein
Stunticon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 1,757
Re: U.S eBay
If it's on US eBay, that'd be in US dollars.

US eBay also charges the duties and such right from the get go for orders being shipped to Canada.
Today, 02:04 AM   #3
elburrito
Animated
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,824
Re: U.S eBay
it's generally a safe bet that sellers will ask for the "coin of the realm" if the seller is in the U.S., he or she will want USD
Feedback

Today, 02:21 AM   #4
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,644
Re: U.S eBay
It's 115.50$ USD used. And the sellers states this in the item description:

Original release of Toyworld Hegemon. Includes additional parts for the weapon mode and sword, that other releases do not include. I also have FireFair upgrade kit in a seperate auction. If you buy this, I can throw that in for free. Displayed only. Item is in excellent condition.
Such heroic nonsense!

