Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,644

Re: U.S eBay It's 115.50$ USD used. And the sellers states this in the item description:



Original release of Toyworld Hegemon. Includes additional parts for the weapon mode and sword, that other releases do not include. I also have FireFair upgrade kit in a seperate auction. If you buy this, I can throw that in for free. Displayed only. Item is in excellent condition.

Such heroic nonsense!



My Want items __________________