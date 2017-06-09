|
More New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spots Reveal a Returning Character
The TV spots are now starting to roll out in full force as Transformers: The Last Knight comes closer to hitting theaters around the world. Three more spots have been released online, which all include various new footage, including a look at a very familiar face – General Morshower. This means that Glenn Morshowers name can now be added to the list of returning characters from the original trilogy who did not appear in the fourth installment. Two of the new spots are extended one minute long looks while the other is the traditional 30 seconds. You can check them » Continue Reading.
