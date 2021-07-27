|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Official Images
Takara Tomy Mall website updated a listing
(which was taken down later on) with our first official images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird. MP-55 Nightvbird is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode Enter The Nightbird. The new images let us see all the remolded parts and changes compared to the original MP Arcee mold, See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca