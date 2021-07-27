Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Official Images


Takara Tomy Mall website updated a listing (which was taken down later on) with our first official images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird. MP-55 Nightvbird is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode Enter The Nightbird. The new images let us see all the remolded parts and changes compared to the original MP Arcee mold, See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Official Images
Does look nice
