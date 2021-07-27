|
Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream Official
We can finally share for you a nice set of official images of the new*Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream. Premium Finish Ratchet is a special redeco of the Studio Series SS-04 Ratchet mold with several new extra paint applications and tampograph. Premium Finish Starscream is quite a curious case. While many fans would have expect a “clean” version of the mold without the battle damage paint, this new redeco still shows the weathering effect but in a completely different shade which is more noticeable in alt mode and more subtle in robot mode. Click » Continue Reading.
