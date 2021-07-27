Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream Official
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,893
Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream Official


We can finally share for you a nice set of official images of the new*Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream. Premium Finish Ratchet is a special redeco of the Studio Series SS-04 Ratchet mold with several new extra paint applications and tampograph. Premium Finish Starscream is quite a curious case. While many fans would have expect a “clean” version of the mold without the battle damage paint, this new redeco still shows the weathering effect but in a completely different shade which is more noticeable in alt mode and more subtle in robot mode. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Premium Finish Studio Series Ratchet And War For Cybertron Siege Starscream Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction Generations Leader Class Grimlock action figure
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron Arcee And Ractonite
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers 86-06 Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Transformers
transformers fortress maximus
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN LASER PRIME CHAOS ON VELOCITRON COMPLETE W/ MANUAL
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers JETFIRE SR-71 Blackbird 09 revenge of the Fallen incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.