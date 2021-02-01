Wheeljack, Hound, Highbrow, and other great thinkers and legendary heroes know their plan will work… if they can get the Arks up and running again. But the Decepticons have something else in mind, with more to come in the 5-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #2. Add the latest installment of this miniseries to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow. In the meantime, share your thoughts about the artwork and story in discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)
