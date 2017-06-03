Courtesy of*Previews World, feast your eyes on the artwork for IDW’s Lost Light #7 Subscription Cover B
and Retailer Incentive
covers which are in shops June 28th. AFTERMATH! The war with the Functionalists is over-and Rodimus is left wondering whether he won or lost. It’s the beginning of a new chapter for the displaced crew of the Lost Light, as decisions are made that will change their lives forever. Will you be picking these up on New Comic Book Day in a few weeks? Join the discussion on the tfw2005 boards!
