Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Additional Stock Images
We had a very nice set of stock images of the new*Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy early today
, and now via Takara Tomy Website
, we have even more images of the next entry of the Beast Wars Masterpiece line. We have bigger images and some new key shots of the robot mode showing off some of Lio Convoy’s gimmicks and weapons from the Japanese Beast Wars Neo cartoon. We can see Lio Convoy’s Lion claw attack, Lio Missiles, Cybertron Blaster, and we have our first shot with his chest panel opened revealing his Energon Matrix. To top it all » Continue Reading.
