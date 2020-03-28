Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,480
Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail


2005 Boards member Cliffjumper is giving us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 has been spotted at US retail. Rescan Chase Drags and Medix Jeep were found at Walmart in Wisconsin. We had seen stock images*of this wave last year previously. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Check out the image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. &#160;

The post Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Kultur /MMC Kultur Transformers 3rd Party Tarn DJD
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Siege Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme New In Box
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Warpath Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Seaspray Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powerglide Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
3rd Party Transformers TFC Old Soldiers Ratchet and Ironhide Set MISB x 2
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Cosmos Canadian Cardback MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.