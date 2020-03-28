|
Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail
2005 Boards member Cliffjumper is giving us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 has been spotted at US retail. Rescan Chase Drags and Medix Jeep were found at Walmart in Wisconsin. We had seen stock images*of this wave
last year previously. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Check out the image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.  
