Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail



More... 2005 Boards member Cliffjumper is giving us the heads up that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 has been spotted at US retail. Rescan Chase Drags and Medix Jeep were found at Walmart in Wisconsin. We had seen stock images *of this wave last year previously. Great gifts for young Rescue Bots fans. Check out the image on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. The post Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3 Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





