Licensing International To Launch A Virtual Licensing Expo



Licensing International, the organizers behind the yearly Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe Expo, has teamed up with*Informa Markets Global Licensing Group, to host a virtual Licensing Expo titled Licensing Week*in lieu of the postponed (due to COVID-19 pandemic) Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2020. “Reflecting the experiences and content found at Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Week will spotlight Brands & Lifestyle, Character & Entertainment and Art, Design & Emerging Categories, as well as host Licensing Internationals Licensing University, a live Pitch the Brands event, an exhibit hall and a matchmaking service.” Licensing Expo is important for fans



