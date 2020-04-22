Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Licensing International To Launch A Virtual Licensing Expo
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:16 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,577
Licensing International To Launch A Virtual Licensing Expo


Licensing International, the organizers behind the yearly Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe Expo, has teamed up with*Informa Markets Global Licensing Group, to host a virtual Licensing Expo titled Licensing Week*in lieu of the postponed (due to COVID-19 pandemic) Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2020. “Reflecting the experiences and content found at Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Week will spotlight Brands &#38; Lifestyle, Character &#38; Entertainment and Art, Design &#38; Emerging Categories, as well as host Licensing Internationals Licensing University, a live Pitch the Brands event, an exhibit hall and a matchmaking service.” Licensing Expo is important for fans &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Licensing International To Launch A Virtual Licensing Expo appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers g1 G2 21x figures lot vintage omnibots Grimlock Blaster cassettes
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Superion complete & Fan Project TF-Crossfire Add On complete
Transformers
Transformers g1 Dinobot Swoop 95% complete vintage figure 1985
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Prowl 100% complete vintage figure 1984 Canadian
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.