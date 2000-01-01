Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 122

Magus guns question I had the chance to buy a CW Leader Ultra Magus which I really like, only one problem with him is he can not hold his guns tighty in his hands so I was wondering if anyone has a cheap and easy fix for this little problem? The help would be great.

