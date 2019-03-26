|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron Packaging Images
Friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
has uploaded images of the packaging of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron*for your viewing pleasure. The front of the box features great images of the ruthless Predacon Leader in both mode. We can spot the “Long Life Design” logo in the lower right corner. As usual, the back of the box shows pictures with all the accessories and gimmicks and some pics interacting with Masterpiece Dinob0t and Masterpiece Optimus Primal. According to the information shared Masterpiece Megatron will start Shipping on 30th March 2019 this weekend. You can still grab yours via our » Continue Reading.
