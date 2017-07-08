|
Transformers: The Last Knight Third Weekend Final Numbers
The final domestic numbers are in for Transformers: The Last Knights third weekend in theaters. The film collected $6,376,578 July 7-9 as nearly a thousand theaters dropped the film, including all IMAX showings
, to make way for Spider-Man: Homecoming. By comparison, Age of Extinction collected $16,302,415 during its third weekend. The Last Knight has now pushed forward to $118,993,338 domestically through the first 19 days, which is quite a step down from Age of Extinctions $213,444,938 in the same amount of time. That film went on to take in a total of $245,439,076 by the end of its run » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Third Weekend Final Numbers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.