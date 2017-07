Transformers: The Last Knight Third Weekend Final Numbers

The final domestic numbers are in for Transformers: The Last Knight's third weekend in theaters. The film collected $6,376,578 July 7-9 as nearly a thousand theaters dropped the film, including all IMAX showings , to make way for Spider-Man: Homecoming. By comparison, Age of Extinction collected $16,302,415 during its third weekend. The Last Knight has now pushed forward to $118,993,338 domestically through the first 19 days, which is quite a step down from Age of Extinction's $213,444,938 in the same amount of time. That film went on to take in a total of $245,439,076 by the end of its run