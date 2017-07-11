Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,274
In Package Images of Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus (Masterpiece-Styled Omega Supreme)


No, your eyes do not deceive you, that does appear to be a woman’s arm in that picture and not a toddler. This is one project that undeniably lives up to it’s name. Given it’s enormous size and sheer mass, Fans Toys has decided to release Terminus Giganticus*(Omega Supreme) in two parts over the next few months and we have the first in-package images of both sets of this gigantic figure. While we currently do not have box art to share with you, we are fortunate enough to have in-package images featuring a finalized version of the figure including G1-styled &#187; Continue Reading.

The post In Package Images of Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus (Masterpiece-Styled Omega Supreme) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
