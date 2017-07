In Package Images of Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus (Masterpiece-Styled Omega Supreme)

No, your eyes do not deceive you, that does appear to be a woman's arm in that picture and not a toddler. This is one project that undeniably lives up to it's name. Given it's enormous size and sheer mass, Fans Toys has decided to release Terminus Giganticus*(Omega Supreme) in two parts over the next few months and we have the first in-package images of both sets of this gigantic figure. While we currently do not have box art to share with you, we are fortunate enough to have in-package images featuring a finalized version of the figure including G1-styled » Continue Reading.