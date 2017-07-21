|
Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #2 Additional Character Profile Preview
On the eve of it’s release, Comic Book Resources
has posted two profile previews for tomorrows release of the Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook #2. From the Transformers universe, we have the leader of the Earth Defense Command herself – Marissa Fairborne. Alongside her, we get a profile for M.A.S.K. character “Eclipse” aka Brad Turner. You can read the full preview here
, or check out the profiles by clicking the title bar.
