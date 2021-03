IDW’s My Little Pony/Transformers II: Editor Megan Brown Interview

During an Equestria Daily interview, IDW Editor Megan Brown shared recon about the creative process and potential character team-ups at play in the pages of the My Little Pony/Transformers II miniseries. What are some of the main differences you encounter when it comes to editing the Transformers characters as opposed to the MLP Characters? The main difference for me, coming at it from the Pony side of things, is working with all the iterations of Transformers—sort of like Generation 1 vs. Generation 4 My Little Pony! I have a lot of help from Consulting Editor David Mariotte (resident Transformers