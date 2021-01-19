|
IDWs My Little Pony/Transformers II: Editor Megan Brown Interview
During an Equestria Daily interview, IDW Editor Megan Brown shared recon about the creative process and potential character team-ups at play in the pages of the My Little Pony/Transformers II
miniseries. What are some of the main differences you encounter when it comes to editing the Transformers characters as opposed to the MLP Characters? The main difference for me, coming at it from the Pony side of things, is working with all the iterations of Transformerssort of like Generation 1 vs. Generation 4 My Little Pony! I have a lot of help from Consulting Editor David Mariotte (resident Transformers » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony/Transformers II: Editor Megan Brown Interview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca