Transformers Generations Book 2021 Release Date & Bonus Beast Wars Manga Teaser
Japanese publisher*Hero X*have just revealed, via Twitter, a teaser image of a new Beast Wars Manga which will be included with their upcoming Transformers Generations Book 2021. The teaser image features Convobat (Beast Wars bat Optimus Primal) and Metalligator (Beast Wars crocodile Megatron). It will be drawn by artist*Shouji Imaki who has been involved with the Transformers franchise in several Beast Wars, Beast Wars II and Neo publications in Japan. Also, Amazon.jp
have updated the Transformers Generations Book 2021 listing
with the release date. It is scheduled for release in 13 May, 2021 for the Japanese market. We » Continue Reading.
