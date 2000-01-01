Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for comics!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 218
Looking for comics!
Hey Cybertronians!

Looking for the following IDW comics:
More Than Meets The Eye #51
Evolutions: Hearts of Steel #4
Holiday Special
Titans Return (One-Shot Issue)
Till All Are One #8, #9, #10 and #11
Lost Light #6, #8, #16, #18, #20-25
Optimus Prime #19-25
Revolutionaries #8
First Strike #0
Micronauts: First Strike
M.A.S.K: First Strike
Requiem of the Wreckers
Unicron #1-6

I know some of these issues haven't been released yet. But this is my complete list of issues.

Thanks!
MP-09
__________________
The New MP-09:

MahtimusPrime09

"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."

My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09
MahtimusPrime09 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers CUSTOM Voyager WFC / FOC Grimlock with Extras Glow in Dark Paint
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-17 Prowl Nissan Fairlady 280Z-T
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER DEFENSOR original vintage 5 figures guns protectobots COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER DEVASTATOR Constructicons 6 figures guns original guns COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER BRUTICUS Combaticons 5 figures Brawl gun original- COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER original pair figures DARKWING + DREADWIND = DREADWING Complete!!
Transformers
G1 Transformer lot original vintage DINOBOT SWOOP great condition nice head LOOK
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.