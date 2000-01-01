|
Looking for comics!
Hey Cybertronians!
Looking for the following IDW comics:
More Than Meets The Eye #51
Evolutions: Hearts of Steel #4
Holiday Special
Titans Return (One-Shot Issue)
Till All Are One #8, #9, #10 and #11
Lost Light #6, #8, #16, #18, #20-25
Optimus Prime #19-25
Revolutionaries #8
First Strike #0
Micronauts: First Strike
M.A.S.K: First Strike
Requiem of the Wreckers
Unicron #1-6
I know some of these issues haven't been released yet. But this is my complete list of issues.
Thanks!
